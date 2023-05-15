Assam: 60,000 Yaba Tablets Seized In Separate Ops; 3 Held

Three persons were arrested in connection to the seizures.

On Sunday morning, security forces seized 40,000 Yaba tablets following night-long operation in Cachar district and apprehended two persons.

The contraband drugs were seized from the outskirts of Silchar town.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saharul Islam Mazumder (31) and Samir Hussain Laskar alias Babul (45), both hailing from Silchar’s Berenga area.

The estimated cost of the seized drugs is said to be approximately 4 crore in the international market.

In another incident, troopers of BSF seized 20,000 Yaba tablets in Hailakandi district on Friday night and arrested one drug peddler in connection to it.

Acting on specific information, the BSF launched a search operation in Rongpur area.

“An input was received by our intelligence branch regarding dealing of narcotics suspected to be Yaba tablets in Hailakandi during night hours on May 12. Accordingly, in a joint operation with the Hailakandi police, the narcotics were recovered from a house,” BSF wrote in its statement.

The arrested person has been identified as Alta Hussain Talukdar (31).

Further investigation is on.