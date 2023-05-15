Assam: Elderly Man Loses Rs 40,000 To ATM Card Swap

The incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located in the town where the victim elderly man had gone to withdraw some cash. While in the process, the fraudster arrived at the ATM kiosk and cleverly swapped the elderly man’s ATM card on the pretext of helping him operate the ATM.

The swindler then went to another ATM and withdrew Rs 40,000 from the elderly man’s debit card. The victim man has been identified as one Dharmeswar Sharma, a retiree from the state agriculture department.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

After realizing that he has been tricked, the victim man immediately lodged a complaint at Teok police station.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit, police said.

Recently in Guwahati, an elderly couple had fallen prey to cyber criminals wherein the fraudsters siphoned off over Rs. 7 lakhs from two different accounts belonging to the couple.

The victims are residents of Geetanagar area of the city.

The husband, identified as Dinesh Chandra Dutta, received a message from a special unidentified number that warned if they don’t recharge their electricity bill, the line will be cut off within the next few minutes.

In the message, they were asked to recharge a phone number with Rs. 100 or they will cut the electricity line.

After reading the text message, they immediately recharged the phone number.

The couple then noticed that their savings were siphoned off from their bank accounts.

Dinesh Dutta lost Rs. 4,13,900 from his account while his wife lost Rs. 3,47,100 from her bank account.