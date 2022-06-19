Assam: 62 Dead So Far Due To Floods, Landslides

As many as 62 people have died so far this year due to floods and resultant landslides across Assam.

In the last 24 hours, eight people have lost their lives after drowning in flood waters. Two of them were reported in Barpeta and Karimganj districts, one each in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and eight people are still missing.

Out of 62 people, 51 people died in floods while 11 were in landslides so far, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Around 31 lakh across 32 districts were affected namely - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri.

Following torrential rains, the water level of all major rivers of the state are also rising and many rivers are flowing above danger level marks in several places.

The water level of Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Jia-Bharali, and Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level mark in many places of the state.

Meanwhile, the administration of the flood-hit districts set up 514 relief camps and 302 relief distribution centres and 1,56,365 people are currently lodgings in the relief camps.

Apart from it, many flood-affected people are taking shelter on roads, embankments, and high lands after the flood waters inundated their homes.

According to the ASDMA report, a total of 4,291 villages under 118 revenue circles are reeling under flood waters and 66,455.82 hectares of cropland were submerged by flood waters.

Additionally, over 25.54 lakh animals were also affected.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all district administration that, adequate food supply should be ensured in all flood-affected districts and relief operations should not be compromised and all Deputy Commissioners should place requests for additional human resources for relief operation to the Personnel department.