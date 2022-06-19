Guwahati: Man Found Dead Inside Locked House

A body of a middle-aged man was recovered from a house in Guwahati’s Basistha area on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Pujan Dey, was allegedly locked up inside his house for the last three days, sources said.

Dey was found lifeless at his house located in Patarkuchi area. According to sources, he lived together with his nephew, the identity of whom is yet to be ascertained.

It is learned that Dey worked as rickshaw driver in and around his locality.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot to assess the situation. The cause of his death will be known after post mortem, police said.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Last Gate area.

The deceased has been identified as one Sameer Baishya.

Sources said that the deceased was a staff member of a private hospital in Guwahati.