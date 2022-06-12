Assam

Assam: 68 kgs of Ganja Seized in Morigaon, 3 Arrested

The search operation was carried out under the supervision of Utpal Das, officer-in-charge of the Mikirbheta Police Station.
Assam: 68 kgs of Ganja Seized in Morigaon, 3 Arrested
Ganja seized in Assam's Morigaon
Pratidin Time

Around 68 kgs of illegal ganja has been seized and three persons have been arrested in a massive operation conducted by the Mikirbheta Police in Morigaon district of Assam on Sunday.

The search operation was carried out under the supervision of Utpal Das, officer-in-charge of the Mikirbheta Police Station.

The ganja was seized from a vehicle transporting goods which was moving from Morigaon towards Nagaon. The vehicle bears registration number AS25DC3025.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ashique Ali, Sahed Ali and Suruj Ali.

A case has been registered and the arrested persons are currently being interrogated by the police.

Also Read
Flood Situation in Assam Improves, Around 3500 People Still Affected
Morigaon
Ganja
Mikirbheta Police Station

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com