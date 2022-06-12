Assam: 68 kgs of Ganja Seized in Morigaon, 3 Arrested

Around 68 kgs of illegal ganja has been seized and three persons have been arrested in a massive operation conducted by the Mikirbheta Police in Morigaon district of Assam on Sunday.

The search operation was carried out under the supervision of Utpal Das, officer-in-charge of the Mikirbheta Police Station.

The ganja was seized from a vehicle transporting goods which was moving from Morigaon towards Nagaon. The vehicle bears registration number AS25DC3025.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ashique Ali, Sahed Ali and Suruj Ali.

A case has been registered and the arrested persons are currently being interrogated by the police.