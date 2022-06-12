Assam

Flood Situation in Assam Improves, Around 3500 People Still Affected

As of now, four districts namely Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Morigaon and South Salmara under six revenue circles are currently reeling under the floodwaters.
Assam floods | file image
The flood situation in Assam has been improving as the total number of affected people and districts are gradually decreasing across the state.

As per the latest report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority’s (ASDMA), a total of 3498 people are still reeling under the waters.

Currently, 34 villages are under water and 645.00 hectares of crop area have been damaged across two districts, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur.

38 people died in floods and landslides across the state this year.

Apart from this, no major river in the state is currently flowing over the danger level, as per the ASDMA.

