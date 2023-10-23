Assam: 7 Arrested for Temple Theft in Goalpara; Ornaments Recovered

A gang of seven thieves have been arrested in connection to a theft at a historic Kali Mandir in Assam’s Goalpara district.
According to reports, the incident occurred at the Kali Mandir in Solmari on the night of Maha Sasthi (Friday). The gang of thieves looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs from the idol of Goddess Kali.
The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the temple premises. Right after this, the police stepped up search operations to nab the gang of robbers.
After launching search operations, the police finally arrested seven persons in connection to the theft on Sunday night. The seven persons have been identified as Mominur Islam, Mujibur Rahman, Abdul Matin, Habil Khandkar, Abu Taleb, Mujibur Rahman and Ibrahim Ali, sources said.
Apart from this, the police also recovered a Bolero car bearing registration number AS 18D 8988 along with some gold and silver ornaments that were stolen.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a man hunt to nab three more absconding persons in connection to the theft.