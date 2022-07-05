Guwahati: Thieves Loot Donation Box Of Temple In Noonmati

In a shameful incident, a temple in Guwahati’s Noonmati area was looted by thieves on Tuesday.
The incident took place at a temple in the Shivpur locality of the Noonmati area in the city.
The donation box installed in the temple was swiped off by thieves.
According to reports, the robbers looted around Rs 10,000 from the donation box of the temple.
The number of thieves who carried out the robbery is yet to be ascertained.
A case was registered with the police and they have initiated an investigation in the matter, an official informed.
Meanwhile, reports stated that the temple had been looted on another occasion earlier, with locals demanding more security in the area.