Assam: 7 Chidren Rescued in Hojai During Drive Against Child Labour

District administration, along with the police department, on Wednesday, with the cooperation of various organization conducted a campaign against child labour and rescued as many as seven children from Lanka in Assam's Hojai district.

It has been learnt that the rescue operation was carried out by organisations such as the health and education departments collectively in several hotels, garages and nurseries of the Ianka area. Furthermore, the child welfare committee, NGOs, and the administration took part in the operation.

Apart from that, it was also informed that strict action will be taken against the individuals related to child trafficking.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in Guwahati in early February, where a 13-year old girl was rescued from a house.

Authorities found her hidden inside a bed storage box during a raid and claimed that she had been forced into domestic labour and subjected to physical abuse for nearly six years.