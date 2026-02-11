No Relief for Encroachers: Committee Review, Then Eviction, Says Assam CM

The Supreme Court has delivered what Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described as a “historic” verdict, allowing the state government to continue eviction drives in forest areas with a structured review mechanism in place.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister said that following eviction drives in Golaghat and Nagaon districts, some individuals had approached the Supreme Court. As per the court’s order, the Assam government now retains the authority to carry out evictions in reserve forest areas, but must first set up a committee to review objections.

CM Sarma informed that through eviction drives in reserve forests, the government has so far cleared 1,25,326 bighas of land. Including revenue land, the total reclaimed area stands at nearly 1.60 lakh bighas.

As directed, the committee will comprise the District Commissioner and a senior forest official. Anyone with objections can submit their grievances before the panel, which will examine the matter and take a decision. Evictions can be carried out 15 days after the committee’s decision.

He clarified that the committee’s role will be limited to determining whether the land in question falls under forest or revenue classification. If the land is revenue land, the matter will go before the District Commissioner. If it is forest land, eviction can proceed within 15 days of the panel’s decision. He also stated that eviction can be conducted even if the forest land falls under a Gaon Panchayat.

Referring to the Forest Rights Act, 2005, the Chief Minister said indigenous landless people are eligible for forest land pattas. The government has decided to grant forest rights to indigenous beneficiaries in areas cleared during eviction drives.

On the economic front, CM Sarma highlighted a significant rise in Assam’s tea exports after 25 years. He said tea exports have increased by 40 million kilograms, while overall tea sales have gone up by 19 million kilograms.

According to him, new tariff policies with the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to usher in a “golden era” for Assam tea.

