Assam: 7 Detained for Involvement in Alleged PDS Rice Scam in Dhekiajuli

An alleged scam has been unearthed in the public distribution system (PDS) of rice for the weaker sections in Dhekiajuli area in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

In this regard, seven persons have been taken under the custody of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell for interrogation, sources said on Friday. The detained persons include five fair price shop owners and two employees of a cooperative society.

As per reports, allegations have been leveled against the seven persons for illegally selling rice that was meant to beneficiaries.

The persons involved in the scam were detained after a team of the CM’s Vigilance cell reached Dhekiajuli earlier in the day.

The persons that have been detained are Surajit Senapati, Anirudh Pal, Bhaskarjyoti Kar, Khubir Tati, Subrat Bonik, Mridul Taran and Ashok Ghosh.

