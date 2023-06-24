Assam’s Joha Rice Effective in Preventing Diabetes: Study

Joha Rice, an aromatic variety of rice cultivated in Assam can prevent diabetes, claims study.

According to scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology which is an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology located in Guwahati, it said that the Joha rice is effective in lowering the blood glucose and preventing diabetes onset.

The scientists Rajlakshmi Devi and Paramita Choudhury in their research explored the Joha rice’s nutraceutical properties or the physiological benefit or its protective features against chronic disease.

The researchers through vitro laboratory analysis found that the Joha rice had two unsaturated fatty acids. These are linoleic acid (omega-6) and linolenic (omega-3) acids which are basically fatty acids that the human body can’t produce and they greatly assist in maintaining various physiological conditions.

Omega-3 fatty acid prevents several metabolic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

During the experiment, it was found that Joha was effective in lowering the blood glucose and preventing diabetes onset in diabetic rats.

Going further, the scientists also discovered that scented Joha rice has a more balanced ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 in comparison to the widely consumed non-scented variety.

This rice has several additional benefits. It is rich in several antioxidants, flavonoids, and phenolics.

Joha rice variety is a short-grain winter paddy which is well known for its distinct and significant aroma and delicate and excellent taste. Assam is the largest cultivator of this rice and it is widely cultivated in Garo Hills.

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also laid emphasis on procuring paddy from the state’s farmers to boost their income.