Assam: 7 Drug Peddlers Held in Two Separate Ops

In a coordinated operation aimed at cracking down on drug smuggling, Digboi police arrested five peddlers and seized a significant amount of drugs from their possession.
The apprehended individuals were identified as Ajay Das, Dibyajyoti Das, Rakshit Das, Jintu Maran, and Pallav Das.
Acting on intelligence, police conducted a raid that led to the seizure of 5.9 grams of drugs from two parked vehicles in the vicinity.
Among the confiscated items were two cars believed to be linked to the smuggling operation, four mobile phones, and a quantity of syringes.
Meanwhile, in a simultaneous operation conducted in Juria, Nagaon, police apprehended two more individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking.
The arrested individuals, identified as Omar Ali and Chafat Ali, were found to be in possession of 23.06 grams of illegal substances at the time of their arrest.