Assam: Speeding Biker Collides with Tree in Khumtai, Dies

A horrifying road accident was reported from Khumtai, Golaghat district on Friday night resulting in the tragic death of a man. The incident unfolded when a speeding biker collided with a tree with great force.
The victim was identified as Arup Deori, a resident of Bokakhat.
The impact was so severe that the Pulsar 220 bike was completely crushed, leading to the immediate demise of the biker.
Despite the severity of the accident, the arrival of emergency services, particularly the 108 ambulance, faced delays, prompting allegations of negligence. The absence of prompt medical assistance sparked outrage with many questioning whether the individual could have been saved if the ambulance had arrived on time.