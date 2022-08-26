Two Aides Of Sonali Phogat Arrested After Autopsy Reveals Injuries

Goa Police on Thursday arrested two associates of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat for their alleged involvement in her murder as post-mortem reports showed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.
Officials revealed that there were no sharp-edged injuries found on Sonali Phogat’s bodies, reported ANI.
The two associates of Phogat, who were taken into custody in her death case, were identified as Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi.
It may be noted that Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka had named them in his complaint filed with the Anjuna Police on Wednesday. Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22.
Phogat, who gained fame on TikTok, had also appeared on television show Bigg Boss. She also acted in Haryanvi serials, movies and music videos.
She was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 where doctors said prima facie, it looked like she died of heart attack.
Soon after the autopsy on Thursday, which revealed blunt force injuries on her body, Anjuna police added the charge of murder to the case and the two associates of her were arrested.