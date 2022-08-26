Two Aides Of Sonali Phogat Arrested After Autopsy Reveals Injuries

Goa Police on Thursday arrested two associates of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat for their alleged involvement in her murder as post-mortem reports showed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.

Officials revealed that there were no sharp-edged injuries found on Sonali Phogat’s bodies, reported ANI.

The two associates of Phogat, who were taken into custody in her death case, were identified as Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi.

It may be noted that Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka had named them in his complaint filed with the Anjuna Police on Wednesday. Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22.