Assam: 7 Injured as Van Collides With Truck, Falls In Pond

At least seven persons were injured after a Magic van they were travelling in collided with an oncoming truck in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The incident took place in Mohbondha area of the district.

According to sources, the van fell into a nearby pond after the collision and alert locals in the vicinity were able to successfully rescue the passengers in the nick of time.

The injured were later rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention. Four of them are said to be in critical condition.

It is also learned that the driver of the truck fled the spot after the accident.