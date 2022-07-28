Assam Education Board Develops Mobile App for School Students

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) has developed a mobile application for the benefit of school students, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated.

The app will have online lessons, question banks and worksheets, among other features, all of which will help students get information beyond what is covered in school syllabus, the minister said.

Pegu further mentioned that the education department has been exploring digital education mechanisms in keeping with the growing use of technology in all spheres of life.

Speaking at the launch of two mobile phone applications by SEBA, Pegu said technology and digital means are being adopted to ensure greater benefits for students.

He maintained that his department was working towards implementation of digital education and was developing necessary infrastructure for it.

The minister further stated that teachers will be able to teach, evaluate and do marking. "In the course curriculum, there is a part of spoken English that carries 10 marks. Teachers earlier used to subjectively allot marks on spoken English. But now, the mobile app will do everything, teaching, evaluating and marking," said Pegu.