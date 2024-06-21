Assam: 7-Year-Old Boy Missing After Boat Capsizes in Barpeta
In a heartbreaking turn of events amidst rising floodwaters, a boat carrying 10 passengers capsized near Hahchara village in Barpeta’s Sarukhetri, leading to a frantic search for a missing child aged 7 years old. The incident occurred as the boat attempted to navigate a damaged section of road submerged by the flood.
The missing child, identified as Qais Ahmed, was traveling with his father to drop off his sister at a residential school in Mandiya. The boat, which also included five students from Baosi Banikanta Kakati College in Nagaon, overturned suddenly in the strong currents.
Fortunately, the other passengers managed to escape the water, but young Qais Ahmed could not be found. Despite immediate efforts by SDRF personnel who swiftly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation, the child remains missing.
This tragic incident has deeply shaken the local community, highlighting the dangers faced during this period of flooding. Authorities continue their search and rescue efforts, hoping for a miracle amidst the challenging conditions brought by the floodwaters.