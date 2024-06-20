Assam Faces Severe Flood Devastation: Over 2.96 Lakh Affected, 5 Dead Due to Landslides
Assam continues to grapple with severe flooding and landslides, with an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reporting that 2,96,384 people have been affected in the last 24 hours. Tragically, five individuals lost their lives due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.
Widespread Impact Across Districts
A total of 979 villages across 48 revenue circles in 19 districts remain submerged. The affected districts include Kamrup, South Salmara, Goalpara, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Darrang, Nalbari, Karimganj, Udalguri, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Biswanath, Barpeta, Cachar, Baksa, Bajali, and Sonitpur.
Worst Affected Areas
Karimganj is the hardest-hit district, with 2,45,379 people suffering due to the floods. Other severely affected districts include Tamulpur (11,526 people), Bajali (5,671 people), Hojai (5,272 people), and Nagaon (5,247 people). The Kopili river in Nagaon’s Kampur continues to flow above the danger mark.
Relief Efforts and Shelters
Around 12,166 individuals are currently taking refuge in relief camps across seven flood-affected districts. Additionally, 10,287 non-camp inmates are seeking shelter at Relief Distribution Centers in Karimganj and Nagaon.
Evacuation and Rescue Operations
In Karimganj, the combined efforts of local people, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration have led to the evacuation of 73 people and 25 animals by boat. The SDRF also evacuated seven individuals and five animals in Nalbari district. In Udalguri, the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) rescued two people by boat.
Infrastructure Damage
The floods have caused significant infrastructure damage, with 29 incidents of road damage reported across Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Nalbari, South Salmara, and Udalguri districts. Additionally, one bridge in Barpeta district and several embankments in Tamulpur, Darrang, and Bongaigaon have been damaged or breached. Urban flooding has affected 21 villages in Kokrajhar, Kamrup, Cachar, Kamrup (M), and Nalbari districts.
Urban Flooding
Cachar and Kamrup districts are the most affected by urban flooding, with 3,105 and 235 people respectively impacted. A relief camp in North Guwahati, Kamrup district, is currently sheltering 235 individuals.
Landslides and Storms
Apart from flooding, landslides have affected the districts of Dima Hasao, Cachar, and Karimganj, impacting 46 people and destroying 1.13 hectares of land. Additionally, 28 villages in 10 revenue circles across South Salmara, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dima Hasao, and Cachar districts have been hit by storms. Erosion has also caused significant damage in Nalbari, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Udalguri districts, with 7.75 hectares of land eroded in Dhubri and Tinsukia alone.
Animal Impact
The floods have not spared the local fauna, with 2,53,413 animals affected. Evacuations have been carried out to save livestock alongside human inhabitants.
The state of Assam continues to face significant challenges as it deals with the aftermath of these natural disasters. Rescue operations, relief efforts, and infrastructure repairs are ongoing, with authorities working tirelessly to mitigate the impact on affected populations.