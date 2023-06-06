Assam: 7-Year-Old Thrown Off Running Train In Mariani, Injured

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old child was thrown off a running train in Assam’s Mariani which resulted in it sustaining severe injuries. The incident was reported from Mariani Railway Station where the child was found on Tuesday beside the tracks.
As per initial reports, the child sustained severe injuries to his head as a result of the fall. Onlookers mentioned that the child was thrown-off the Lumding – Tinsukia train. However, it is still unclear as to how that happened or whether anyone was involved in pushing it off the running train.
Meanwhile, the people gathered around immediately rushed the child to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity of the child has not been ascertained yet. Later on, the injured was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for improved treatment.
Earlier on Monday, in a shocking incident, a train crashed into a goods-carrying vehicle at the rail crossing near Chungajan Railway Station in Assam’s Golaghat district. The Mahindra Mini truck bearing the registration number AS05 AC 3588 was trying to cross a rail crossing when the train hit the vehicle, sources said.
Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle barely survived the accident due to his prompt action. The locals said that there is facility for label crossing near the railway station which has led to several accidents every year.