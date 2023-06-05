Assam: Train Crashes Into Vehicle in Golaghat

In a shocking incident, a train crashed into a goods-carrying vehicle at the rail crossing near Chungajan Railway Station in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday morning.
The Mahindra Mini truck bearing the registration number AS05 AC 3588 was trying to cross a rail crossing when the train hit the vehicle, sources said.
Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle barely survived the accident due to his prompt action.
The locals said that there is facility for label crossing near the railway station which has led to several accidents every year.
Last month, a youth died after he jumped off a moving train in Golaghat district. The incident occurred at the Sewaguri Railway Crossing under Dhansiri Sub-division of Golaghat on Sunday. As per sources, the train was heading towards Lower Assam.
The deceased youth was identified as Abdul Hanan, a resident of Lanka Kaki. Abdul was reportedly injured after he jumped off the train. He received serious injuries in his head and legs. Though he was admitted to the Sarupathar Hospital in critical condition, he later succumbed to his injuries there.