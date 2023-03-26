Assam: 7-Year-Old Trampled To Death By Wild Elephants

A seven-year-old child was trampled to death by in a tragic incident reported from Assam’s Goreswar town on Sunday.

This comes amid ever increasing reports of human-elephant conflict in Assam, often resulting in loss of lives.

As per initial reports, another minor girl sustained injuries as wild elephants ran rampage in Goreswar in the Baksa district of Assam.

According to information received, wild tuskers charged at the residence of Chandra Daimary, a resident of Goreswar. While, leaving behind his house in a pile of rubble, the elephants trampled his seven-year-old daughter to death.

Meanwhile, both the deceased and the injured children were daughters of Chandra Daimary. Having sustained grave injuries in the elephant attack, the other daughter was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati in a critical condition.

It may be noted there has been a rampant rise in human-animal conflict in Assam amid a loss of natural habitat.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that a herd of wild elephants attacked a village causing large scale destruction in Lakshipur in Assam’s Goalpara.

According to information, the herd of elephants has been creating havoc in the village by eating all the crops and destroying the paddy fields of the residents for the last eleven days.

Even after many complaints, the forest department has reportedly failed to drive away the herd of elephants.

It is to be mentioned that this is not the first incident where wild tuskers have caused trouble and damaged houses. In a similar instance, a herd of around 50 wild tuskers continued to cause trouble in Assam’ Goalpara district in January.

According to reports, a herd of around 40 to 50 wild elephants came out of the wilderness at Agia Dwarka’s Kesuridubi in the Goalpara district.

The herd of jumbos reduced at least one house to the dust. In addition it destroyed the paddy harvests of the village.