Assam: Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc in Goalpara

A herd of wild elephants attacked a village causing massive destruction in Lakshipur, Goalpara on Sunday.

According to sources, the herd of elephants has created havoc in the village by eating all the crops and destroying the paddy fields of the residents for the last eleven days.

Even after many complaints, the forest department has failed to drive away the herd of elephants.

It is to be mentioned that this is not the first incident where wild tuskers have caused trouble and damaged houses.

In a similar instance, a herd of around 50 wild tuskers continued to cause trouble in Assam’ Goalpara district in January.

According to reports, a herd of around 40 to 50 wild elephants came out of the wilderness at Agia Dwarka’s Kesuridubi in the Goalpara district.

The herd of jumbos reduced at least one house to the dust. In addition it destroyed the paddy harvests of the village.

The victim whose house was destroyed by the elephants was identified as Amal Chandra Barman.

In yet another incident of human-elephant conflict in Assam’s Goalpara district that took place in December, last year, an elephant attacked a village and caused massive destruction.