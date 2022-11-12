Assam Reports 70 Fresh Dengue Cases

As many as 70 fresh dengue cases have been detected in Assam on Saturday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has reached 796.

Among the positive cases, 55 cases were reported from the worst-affected Karbi Anglong district.

It is followed by eight cases in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Meanwhile, Bongaigaon and Jorhat districts reported two cases each.

Tinsukia, Cachar and Dima Hasao districts reported one positive case each.

Earlier today, a fresh and the very first dengue case was reported from Cachar district. The person belonging to Chibita Bichia was infected by the disease after he returned back from Bangalore.