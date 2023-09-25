Assam: 74 Tortoises Rescued at Lumding Railway Station; 2 from Mizoram Held

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Assam’s Lumding Railway Station rescued a total of 74 wild tortoises from the clutches of two wildlife smugglers.
Based on specific inputs, a joint operation was conducted by the RPF and CIB at around 8:30 pm today at a coach of the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express which was heading towards Lower Assam.
According to sources of the railway security forces, the tortoises were being smuggled from Silchar to Guwahati.
Reports stated that two youths hailing from Mizoram have been apprehended in connection to this. The two youths have been identified as Lalchhuanlina and Liansanspui.
The rescued animals have been handed over to officials of the Lumding forest department, sources said.