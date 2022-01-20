Assam: 7,929 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 12.92 %

Assam on Thursday reported 7,929 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 41,118. The positivity rate further surged to 12.92 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1,960 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while 12 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 61,359 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1716), Dibrugarh (486), Kamrup Rural (424), and Cachar (422).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,78,057 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,29,332. The recovery rate stood at 92.81 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,260 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.