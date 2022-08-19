Assam

Assam: 8 Active NSCN (IM)/KTU Cadres Surrender In Dima Hasao

The surrender provides opportunity to the insurgents to come into the main stream.
The surrender ceremony in Dima Hasao district of Assam
The surrender ceremony in Dima Hasao district of Assam
Pratidin Time

As many as eight active cadres of NSCN (IM)/KTU on Friday surrendered before the Assam Rifles and the Assam Police.

The cadres surrendered before the Haflong battalion under  Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Assam Police in Halflong in the Dima Hasao district.

Amongst surrendered eight cadres, five cadres were from army wing and three cadres from civil wing.

The surrender provides opportunity to the insurgents  to come into the main stream.

Ongoing initiatives by the security forces have instilled confidence among the public that Sentinels of North East are genuinely working for peace in the North East and surrendered cadres can return to lead a normal life with their family members.

Also Read
North East Cancer Hospital Celebrates 14 Years Of Exemplary Service
Assam
Dima Hasao
surrender
NSCN (IM)/KTU Cadres

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com