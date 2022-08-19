Assam: 8 Active NSCN (IM)/KTU Cadres Surrender In Dima Hasao

As many as eight active cadres of NSCN (IM)/KTU on Friday surrendered before the Assam Rifles and the Assam Police.

The cadres surrendered before the Haflong battalion under Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Assam Police in Halflong in the Dima Hasao district.

Amongst surrendered eight cadres, five cadres were from army wing and three cadres from civil wing.

The surrender provides opportunity to the insurgents to come into the main stream.

Ongoing initiatives by the security forces have instilled confidence among the public that Sentinels of North East are genuinely working for peace in the North East and surrendered cadres can return to lead a normal life with their family members.