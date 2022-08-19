North East Cancer Hospital Celebrates 14 Years Of Exemplary Service

North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI) situated at Jorabat in Guwahati, Assam celebrated the completion of its 14th year of exemplary service in the field of specialised cancer treatment and its diagnostics on Friday.

The institute in its service to the people of Northeast India has come a long way since its inception on August 19, 2008 as the first private cancer hospital in the region with the most comprehensive treatment facilities under one roof. Since then there has been no looking back in extending the best possible medical facilities for cancer treatment to the patients of the region.

Recently a very high-end and sophisticated treatment unit of Medical Linear Accelerator, furnished with all the current ongoing latest technologies and modalities accessible in the field of Radiotherapy is being installed at NECHRI.

The unit has the capability to deliver various ongoing Radiotherapy treatments for cancer patients, which is likely to be ready for patient treatment within the coming months. The functioning of this unit will boost the Institute of having the second functional Radiotherapy Unit.

The Institute takes the pride and honour to have the faith and acknowledgement of an approximate of 27,000 new patients being registered for cancer treatment.