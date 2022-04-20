Assam: 8 Arrested In Barpeta Murder Case

The police on Wednesday arrested eight people for their involvement in the assault and murder of Rubul Hoque Choudhuri in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The police with the cooperation of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had conducted a search operation and retrieved the victim's body from the Brahmaputra river at Bahari Parghat on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Zakil Ali aka Darog Ali, Saiful Islam, Injamul Khan, Amirul Islam, Badsha Fakir, Faridul Islam, Lal Mamud Khan and Joinal Miya.

All of them are residents of Barpeta’s Bandali Reserve village.

On Saturday Choudhury along with a friend and her sister had gone to the banks of the Brahmaputra near Bandali Reserve village, wherein the eight accused caught them and demanded money.

When the victim refused to yield to their demands, the miscreants allegedly assaulted Choudhury and murdered him before throwing his body into the river, police sources said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 120(B), 325, 385 and 302 of Indian Penal Code at the Tarabari Police Station in Barpeta district.

