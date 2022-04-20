Five Children Among 7 Of Family Charred To Death In Punjab

In a tragic incident, seven members of a family, including five children, were charred to death in a fire that broke out in their hut in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Wednesday morning.

Police said they earned their livelihood from rag picking and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba Road.

He said that the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday when all the family members were sleeping in the shanty.

The fire quickly spread as the hut had huge stock of rags, plastic and junk material inside.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh (54), Raur Devi (50), their daughters Rakhi (15), Manisha (10), Chanda (8), Geeta (6) and son Sunny (2).

