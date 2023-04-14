Assam: 8 of Same Family Taken Ill After Consuming Curd, Flattened Rice

Amid Rongali Bihu celebrations, a tragic incident has been reported in Assam’s Bongaigaon district.

As many as eight members of a family fell ill after consuming Doi (Curd) and Sira (Flattened rice).

The incident took place on Friday after the family members consumed the curd and flattened rice. Soon after consuming the food, all eight people started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps.

Thereafter, all the family members were admitted to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital.

The victims have been identified as Kanchram Malu, Nepal Malu, Abhiram Malu, Chandiram Malu, Sushant Malu, Rajiv Hawaldar, Bipasha Hawaldar and Rana Malu.

The local health authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the cause of the food poisoning. They suspect that the curd syrup might have been contaminated with harmful bacteria, which led to the illness. Samples of the food have been collected for testing, and the results are expected to be out soon.

Last month, 12 people including students of a school in Assam’s Howraghat were hospitalized following a bout of food poisoning.

As per initial reports, those who were admitted to hospital for suspected food poisoning included five students and seven teaching and non-teaching faculties of the school.