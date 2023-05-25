Assam: 8 School Girls Injured In Head-On Crash at Sipajhar

At least eight school girls were injured in a head-on collision accident that occurred at Sipajhar under Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday morning.
Sources said that a tempo van in which the school girls were traveling in, collided with an oncoming Alto vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 13L 5374’ at Dumunichowki area, leaving at least seven of them injured.
The injured students were identified as Anjuma Begum, Maina Boro, Madhusmita Boro, Asmina Khatun, Risa Begum, Anowara Begum, Padma Begum, and Rojina Begum.
Two of them are said to be in critical condition, sources further informed.
Following the mishap, all the injured were admitted to Bezera Community Health Centre for medical attention.
