Assam: BJP Leader Arrested For Extorting Money On Pretext Of Providing Jobs

The wife said, "I heard my husband talking to someone over phone regarding electricity bill recharge. They were giving warning that if we don't recharge then they will cut within next few minutes. It was shocking because we had already paid the money. The caller said that they didn't receive any so we were asked to recharge again. Then they sent us a number to call. After calling on that number, he asked us to make a Rs. 100 recharge. My husband made the recharge but it wasn't accepted so they asked us to recharge from another phone. Then he took my phone to make the recharge. I heard them conversing with him giving directions to click on a link."

Dinesh Dutta said, "After they asked me to recharge Rs. 100, I made the payment through the APDCL app. Then they said there was a malfunction so try to recharge with a different phone. I made the payment from her account. He was directing me to click on some links. After hunting up the phone we received a message on both of our phones that out money has been debited. "

Dinesh immediately rushed to the bank to block their ATM cards.