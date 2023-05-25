Assam: BJP Leader Arrested For Extorting Money On Pretext Of Providing Jobs

A BJP leader was arrested on alleged fraud charges in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Moon Ingtipi, the secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Karbi Anglong.
According to sources, Ingtipi allegedly extorted a large amount of money from several people on the pretext of providing a job.
Until now, Ingtipi allegedly extorted around Rs 9.52 crores from such hapless persons who were longing for a job.
The police later arrested Ingtipi based on the complaints by the victims. It is also learned that Ingtipi had extorted money from the victims by using the names of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang.
Following the development, Ingtipi was suspended from the position of the secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha.
Last month, an elderly couple in Guwahati fall prey to a fraudster who siphoned off over Rs. 7 lakhs from two different accounts belonging to the couple.
The victims are a resident of Geetanagar area of Guwahati.
The husband, identified as Dinesh Chandra Dutta, received a message from a special unidentified number that warned if they don’t recharge their electricity bill, the line will be cut off within the next few minutes.
In the message, they were asked to recharge a phone number with Rs. 100 or they will cut the electricity line. They immediately recharged the phone number but later noticed that their savings were siphoned off from their bank accounts.
Dinesh Dutta lost Rs. 4,13,900 from his account while his wife lost Rs. 3,47,100 from her bank account.
The wife said, "I heard my husband talking to someone over phone regarding electricity bill recharge. They were giving warning that if we don't recharge then they will cut within next few minutes. It was shocking because we had already paid the money. The caller said that they didn't receive any so we were asked to recharge again. Then they sent us a number to call. After calling on that number, he asked us to make a Rs. 100 recharge. My husband made the recharge but it wasn't accepted so they asked us to recharge from another phone. Then he took my phone to make the recharge. I heard them conversing with him giving directions to click on a link."
Dinesh Dutta said, "After they asked me to recharge Rs. 100, I made the payment through the APDCL app. Then they said there was a malfunction so try to recharge with a different phone. I made the payment from her account. He was directing me to click on some links. After hunting up the phone we received a message on both of our phones that out money has been debited. "
Dinesh immediately rushed to the bank to block their ATM cards.