Assam: 8-Year-Old Girl Knocked Down by Passenger Bus in Nagaon, Dies

Amid Magh Bihu festivities, tragedy struck Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district after an 8-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a passenger bus on Saturday.
According to reports, the passenger bus named 'Anuraag' hit the minor girl while she was crossing the road at Missa in Nagaon, leading to her death on the spot.
The minor girl has been identified as Binita Koiri, sources said. According to the deceased girl's grandmother, the incident occurred after the girl unknowingly fled towards the road.
The passenger bus was en route Sivasagar from Guwahati. Reportedly, the police arrived at the spot and seized the bus.