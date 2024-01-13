Assam

Assam: 8-Year-Old Girl Knocked Down by Passenger Bus in Nagaon, Dies

According to reports, the passenger bus named 'Anuraag' hit the minor girl while she was crossing the road at Missa in Nagaon, leading to her death on the spot.
Assam: 8-Year-Old Girl Knocked Down by Passenger Bus in Nagaon, Dies
Assam: 8-Year-Old Girl Knocked Down by Passenger Bus in Nagaon, Dies
Pratidin Time

Amid Magh Bihu festivities, tragedy struck Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district after an 8-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a passenger bus on Saturday.

According to reports, the passenger bus named 'Anuraag' hit the minor girl while she was crossing the road at Missa in Nagaon, leading to her death on the spot.

The minor girl has been identified as Binita Koiri, sources said. According to the deceased girl's grandmother, the incident occurred after the girl unknowingly fled towards the road.

The passenger bus was en route Sivasagar from Guwahati. Reportedly, the police arrived at the spot and seized the bus.

Assam: 8-Year-Old Girl Knocked Down by Passenger Bus in Nagaon, Dies
Foggy Night Tragedy: Three Youths Killed as Car Falls Into Ditch In Assam's Kaliabor
Nagaon
Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-8-year-old-girl-knocked-down-by-passenger-bus-in-nagaon-dies
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com