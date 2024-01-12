Foggy Night Tragedy: Three Youths Killed as Car Falls Into Ditch In Assam's Kaliabor

In a tragic incident on Thursday night, three youths from the same village lost their lives in a major road accident at Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district.
The victims, identified as Arjun Toti, Amrit Biswas, and Rahul Biswas, were traveling towards Missmari when their Mahindra Varito vehicle, with registration number 'AS-12J-6909,' lost control and fell into a ditch adjacent to the four-lane highway.
The accident is suspected to be a result of dense fog, impairing visibility for the driver. Unfortunately, all three individuals died on the spot.
This unfortunate event follows closely on the heels of the Dergaon accident earlier this month where at least 12 people lost their lives when a bus carrying 45 picnic-goers collided with an oncoming coal-laden truck.
These incidents underscore the need for an urgent assessment of fog and visibility conditions to enhance road safety.