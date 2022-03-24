Assam: 80-year-old Naga Woman Strip Searched at Guwahati Airport
Mhalo Kikon, an 80-year-old differently-abled Naga woman was allegedly “strip-searched” by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Guwahati in Assam on Thursday.
The woman and her grandchild were on their way to Delhi.
The wheel-chair-bound Kikon, who underwent a hip replacement surgery last year, was on her way to Delhi by a GoAir flight.
A CISF woman official allegedly made her take off all her clothes on the pretext of searching her, even after Kikon repeatedly said that she had had the hip implant.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Kikon’s daughter Dolly Kikon, a renowned anthropologist from Nagaland said that her disabled mother was made to strip by the CISF staff at the airport in Guwahati.
“It is disgusting! My 80-year-old disabled mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?” Kikon tweeted.
She also alleged that the CISF security personnel harassed her niece for lodging a complaint with the authorities against the incident.
In another tweet, Kikon said, “Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at @GuwahatiAirport are harrassing my niece who is taking care of my mother. They have taken away the complaint form she has written. They DID not allow her to take a screenshot saying it’s not “allowed”. My mom is distressed,” she said in another tweet.”
Soon after the incident, the Guwahati airport authorities issued an apology to Dolly Kikon.
Also Read: World TB Day: 2 Assam Districts Bag Bronze Medal for TB Free Status