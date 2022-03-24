Assam: 80-year-old Naga Woman Strip Searched at Guwahati Airport

Mhalo Kikon, an 80-year-old differently-abled Naga woman was allegedly “strip-searched” by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Guwahati in Assam on Thursday.

The woman and her grandchild were on their way to Delhi.

The wheel-chair-bound Kikon, who underwent a hip replacement surgery last year, was on her way to Delhi by a GoAir flight.

A CISF woman official allegedly made her take off all her clothes on the pretext of searching her, even after Kikon repeatedly said that she had had the hip implant.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Kikon’s daughter Dolly Kikon, a renowned anthropologist from Nagaland said that her disabled mother was made to strip by the CISF staff at the airport in Guwahati.

“It is disgusting! My 80-year-old disabled mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?” Kikon tweeted.