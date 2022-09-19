Assam: 803 New Appointments Made By DHE, Letter Distribution On Sep 23

The Assam government on Monday announced appointments to fill 803 vacant posts of assistant professors, librarians and Grade-IV positions.

A letter from the office of the director of higher education (DHE) in Assam informed that the new appointments will fill up vacant posts under Cotton University, Bhattadev University and various provincialised colleges, PDUAMs and government medical colleges in the state.

A ceremonial event will be held for the distribution of appointment letters on September 23. It will be held at the Veterinary College Playground in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

The letter read, “In inviting a reference on the subject cited above, I have the honour to inform you that the Govt. of Assam, Higher Education Department is pleased to issue appointment letters in respect of 803 nos. of Assistant Professor/ Librarian/ Grade-IV of Cotton University/ Bhattadev University and various Provincialised Colleges/ PDUAM/ Govt. Model Colleges of Assam at Ceremonial Distribution on 23rd September, 2022 at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.”