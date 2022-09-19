Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Officially Joins BJP

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju.

During the event, Singh also merged his party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. He had met with party national president J P Nadda in Delhi earlier in the day.

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters, Singh said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda.

Union minister for law and justice, Rijiju hailed his joining the BJP and said that right-thinking people of the country should be united.

He said, “A sensitive state like Punjab should be handled carefully. During his tenure as CM, he never kept politics before national security.”