Assam: 84 ACS Officers Transferred | Check List

As many as 84 Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers were promoted and transferred to various posts in a major reshuffle.

Here is the full list of officers who have been reshuffled as per the order by the Personnel Department of the Assam Government:

1. Adhar Bhuyan, ACS (DR- 92) District Development Commissioner, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Implementation of Assam Accord Department.

2. Kulashree Nath, ACS (DR-1995), Director, Welfare of SC, Assam and Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Excise Department (Addl) is relieved from the additional charge of Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Excise Department.

3. Vikram Dev Sarma, ACS (DR-1995), District Development Commissioner, Karimganj is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department.

4. Subhalaxmi Deka, ACS (DR-1995), District Development Commissioner, Darrang is transferred and posted as Director, Border Protection and Development, Assam.

5. Monuj Kumar Baruah, ACS (DR-1995), District Development, Commissioner, Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Science and Technology Department.

6. Ashrumoni Malakar, ACS (DR-1995), District Development Commissioner, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, School Education Department.

7. Pranab Kr Borah, ACS (DR-I 997) CEO, ZP, Jorhat and Principal Secretary, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (Additional charge) is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Jorhat and Principal Secretary, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (Additional charge).

8. Bhaskar Das, ACS (DR- 1997), District Development Commissioner, Bongaigaon, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department.

9. Kanta Das, ACS (DR- 1997) District Development Commissioner, Dhubri is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam. Health & Family Welfare Department.

10. Ranjit Swargiary, ACS (DR-1997), Addl. Commissioner, GMC is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development Department.

11. Subhan Gowala, ACS (DR-1997), District Development Commissioner, Sivsagar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Tea Tribes and Labour Welfare Department.

12. Utpal Bora, ACS (DR- 1999), District Development Commissioner, Sonitpur is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Lakhimpur.

13. Aroop Pathak, ACS (DR- 1999), District Development Commissioner. Dhemaji is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department.

14. Prasanta Baruah, ACS (DR-1999) ADC, Nagaon is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1,10,000/-P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Dhemaji

15. Suranjana Senapati, ACS (DR-1999) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, School Education Department and Director, Elementary Education. Assam (Additional charge) is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1,10.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances.as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, School Education Department and Director, Elementary Education, Assam (Additional charge).

16. Sujit Baglary. ACS (DR- 1999) Joint Secretary, BTC, Kokrajhar is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Secretary, BTC, Kokrajhar.

17. Gurnel Singh, ACS (DR- 1999) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam. Panchayat & Rural Development Department and Joint Commissioner, P&RD, Assam (Additional) is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1.10.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. He is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam. P&RD Department and attached to Commissionerate of P&RD, Assam.

18. Dipak Jidung, ACS (DR- 1999) ADC Cachar is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Karimganj.

19. Bipul Kumar Das (1) ACS (DR-1999) ADC, Majuli is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Hill Areas Development Department .

20. Gauri Shankar Das. ACS (DR-1999) ADC Kamrup Metro is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Kamrup Metro.

21. Hemanta Pegu. ACS (DR-1999) Joint Director, Welfare of SC. Assam promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,Q00/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Social Justice & Empowerment Department.

22. Bipul Kumar Das (2) ACS (DR-1999), Joint Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade l of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as CEO, ZP Dibrugarh.

23. Lachit Kumar Das, ACS (DR-1999), ADC, i/c Hojai is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/-1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. He is allowed to officiate as ADC, i/c Hojai m the rank of Joint Secretary.

24. Pabitra Kumar Das, ACS (DR-1999), ADC i/c. Kaliabor is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade l of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/­ P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. He is transferred and posted as CEO, ZP, Jorhat.

25. Satyajyoti Baruah, ACS (DR-1999),Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/­ IJ 0.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam , General Administration Department.

26. Dilip Terang. ACS (DR- 1999) Joint Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Diphu is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible as under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu.

27. Partha Sarathi Jahari, ACS (DR- l 999)ADC, Bongaigaon is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Secretary, NC Hills Autonomous Council.

28. Rituparna Thakuria, ACS (DR-2002) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam. Personnel and Administrative Reforms & Training Departments is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department .

29. Debajani Choudhury, ACS (DR-2002) ADC, Nagaon is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Darrang.

30. Miranda Das, ACS( DR-2002) Liaison Officer, Assam House, Kolkata is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, GA Department and attached to Assam House, Kolkata.

31. Anupam Deka, ACS (DR-2002) ADC i/c Sadiya is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. He is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Nalbari.

32. Pallab Mazumdar. ACS (DR-2002) ADC i/c Maibong is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Dhubri.

33. Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS (DR-2002) Principal. Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade [ of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. He is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Depru1ment & Director, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture (additional)

34. Kalpana Deka. ACS (DR-2002) ADC, Kamrup (M) is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, School Education Department.

35. Dhrubajyoti Das, ACS ( DR-2002) ADC Kamrup is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Bongaigaon.

36. Kulen Sarmah, ACS ( DR-2002) ADC, Biswanath, is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

37. Madhu Chanda Talukdar, ACS (DR-2002), Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Skill. Employment & Entrepreneurship Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department .

38. Gitartha Baruah, ACS (DR-2002) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam , Tea Tribes Welfare Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Tea Tribes We)fare Department.

39. Samiran Bora. ACS (DR-2002) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department

40. Ranadip Kun1ar Dam ACS (DR-2002) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department & OSD, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Gradel of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the

date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transfe1Ted and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, GA Department and OSD , Assam Bhawan. New Delhi.

41. Gaya Prasad Agarwal, ACS ( DR-2002) ADC, Udalguri is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Welfare of Bodoland Department.

42. Kamaljit Talukdar, ACS (DR-2002) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & Family Welfare, Personnel Departments, Director of Health Services, Assam (Additional charge)& Secretary. State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- L 10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & Family Welfare. Personnel Departments, Director of Health Services, Assam (Additional charge)& Secretary, State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV.

43. Debajit Baruah , ACS (DR-2002) Special Officer to Commissioner, Lower Assam Division and Central Assam Division, Secretary, State Vigilance Commission is promoted and allowed to offidate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Election department.

44. Rajib Thapa, ACS (DR- 2002) Deputy Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs Depaitment and OSD to Hon'ble Minister, Industries etc is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. he is transferred and posted as .Joint Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs Department and OSD to Hon'ble Minister, Industries etc.

45. Anup Kumar Brahma ACS (DR- 2002) ADC i/c Bokajan is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Election Department.

46. Manjit Sonowal, ACS (DR-2002) Deputy Resident Commissioner. Assam House. Shillong is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs. 16.9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam , GAD and i/c Deputy Resident Commissioner. Assam House, Shillong.

47. Jitu Kumar Oa ACS (DR-2002). ADC Dibrugarh is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner. Dibrugarh.

48. Wilburn Daimary. ACS (DR-2002, Joint Secretary, BTC Dibrugarh is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- LI 0,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Excise Department.

49. Lalita Rongpipi ACS (DR-2002) Joint Secretary, KAAC is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transformation and Development Department .

50. Sanjib Kumar Borah ACS (DR-2004) ADC, Darrang is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,9000/­ P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department.

51. Pomi Baruah, ACS (DR-2004) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Departments (add!) is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research Departments (addl)

52. Ashraful Amin, ACS (DR-2004) ADC. Baksa is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,9000/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam,Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Departments.

53. Anuja Bhuyan, ACS (DR-2004), Deputy Secretary, School Education Department and Administrative Officer, Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam(Additional Charge), is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1. I 0.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs l6,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, School Education Department and Administrative Officer, Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam (Additional Charge).

54. Mriganka Choudhury, ACS (DR-2004), Joint Commissioner, GMC is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- Ll0,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, GMC.

55. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, ACS (DR-2004), ADC, Baksa is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Cooperation Department.

56. Gunajit Roy Choudhury, ACS (DR-2004), Secretary, Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority, Assam & Deputy Secretary, Transport Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- Ll0.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transport Department and Secretary. Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority, Assam.

57. Rituparna Chakraborty, ACS (DR-2004). Joint Director, AASC is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- lJ0.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Addl Director, AASC.

58. Rajeshan Terang, ACS (DR-2004), Joint Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonorpous Council , Diphu is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Diphu.

59. Purabi Gogoi, ACS (DR-1995), ADC Dima Hasao, is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M. and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. She is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department.

60. Dipak Bhuyan, ACS (DR-1997), ADC i/c Bhergaon, is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Excise Department.

61. Tahidur Rahman, ACS (DR-2004), Deputy Secretary. Transformation & Development Department and Welfare of Minorities and Development Department and i/c Director, Char Areas Development, Assam (addl. charge) is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. He is transferred and posted as Director. Char Areas Development, Assam.

62. Rahul Chandra Das. ACS (DR-2004), Deputy Secretary, Transport Department, MD, ASTC and Secretary, Assam State Youth Commission(addl), is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade l of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. He is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transport Department, MD, ASTC and Secretary. Assam State Youth Commission (addl).

63. Parijat Bhuyan, ACS ( DR-2004) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,0001- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint S cretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department.

64. Pankaj Kumar Deka, ACS (DR-2004) ADC, Cachar is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Morigaon.

65. lndranoshee Das, ACS (DR-2004) Registrar, National Law University & Judicial Academy is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1,10,000/-. P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, School Education Department and attached to SSA.

66. Siddhartha Goswami ACS (DR-2004), ADC, Kamrup is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade r of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- Ll0.000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

67. Susanta Kumar Dutta, ACS (DR-2004). ADC Tinsukia is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Tinsukia.

68. Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, ACS (DR-2004),Deputy Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises Deptt and MD, AIIDC (addl.) is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/--Ll0,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises Deptt and MD, AIIDC (addl.)

69. Arindom Barua, ACS (DR-2004), ADC, I/C Dhakuakhana is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10.000/-P.M and grade pay of Rs I 6,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department.

70. Lakhinandan Saharia, ACS (DR-2004), Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Election Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs.

71. Shyamal Kshetra Gogoi. ACS (DR-2004), Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam. Revenue& DM Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue & DM Department.

72. Dipu Kumar Deka, ACS (DR-2004), Deputy Secretary, Soil Conservation Department is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- L10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Soil Conservation and CEO,SLNA.

73. Ranjit Konwar, ACS (DR-2004), ADC, Goalpara is promot d and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Goalpara.

74. Bitupan Neog, ACS (DR- 2004), ADC, Sivasagar, is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Sivasagar.

75. Ranveer Bora, ACS (DR-2004), Additional Director (Administration), Medical Education, Assam, is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Medical Education & Research Department and Additional Director (Administration), Medical Education.

76. Biswajit Phukan, ACS (DR-2004), ADC, Dibrugarh is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- Ll0,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Act East Policy Affairs Department.

77. Satyajit Chetia. ACS (DR- 2004). on wait for posting is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as District Development Commissioner, Nagaon.

78. Gakul Chandra Brahma ACS (DR-2004), ADC, Hojai is prom ted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Handloom, Textile & Sericulture Department.

79. Karmadev Brahma, ACS (DR-2004) ADC, Sivasagar is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Joint Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department.

80. Mamoni Parmey ACS (DR-2004) Additional Director, Tourism. Assam is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Tourism Department.

81. Ansula Basumatary, ACS (DR-97) ADC i/c, Parbatjhora is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service. he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Joint Secretary, Welfare of Bodoland Department.

82. Sharmila Baishya, ACS (DR-99) Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam . Women and Child Development (attached to Directorate of Women & Child Development) is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30.000/- 1.10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16,900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, she is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam Women and Child Development (attached to Directorate of Women & ChildDevelopment)

83. Bipul Das, ACS (DR-2002) ADC, Karimganj is prom ted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department.

84. Vivek Shyam Pangyok, ACS (DR-2002) ADC, Darrang is promoted and allowed to officiate in the Senior Grade I of ACS in the pay band 4 of Rs 30,000/- 1,10,000/- P.M and grade pay of Rs 16.900/- P.M. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and in the interest of public service, he is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Border Protection and Development Department.