Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Assam | Check List

The Personnel Department of the Assam Government carried out a major reshuffle of officers of the state on Saturday.

Here is the full list of officers who have been reshuffled as per the transfer order:

Narayan Konwar, IAS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Higher Education Department, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, MD, RUSA and Director, Official Language lmplementation (Addl.) has been given additional charge of Secretary to the Govt of Assam, School Education Department.

Siladitya Chetia, IPS, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department.

Pawar Narsing Sambhaji, IAS, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department.

Swapneel Paul, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam, has been transferred and posted as DC, Tinsukia.

Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS, ADC of Titabor Sub Division has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Finance Department.

Rahul Kumar Gupta, lAS, Deputy Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Home and Political department has been transferred and posted as ADC of Titabor Sub-Division.

Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS, ADC of Rangia Sub-Division has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, General Administration Department.

Jay Shivani, IAS, ADC Kamrup (M) has been transferred and posted as ADC of Biswanath Sub-Division.

Gaurav Upadhaya, IPS, has been transferred and posted as Project Director, World Bank assisted Transport Project and ASDMA.

Pranab Kumar Sarmah, ACS, DC of Darrang has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Women and Child Development Department

Ashim Kr. Bhattacharya, ACS, DC of Dhemaji has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Home & Political Department