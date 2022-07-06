Assam: 85-Year-Old Priest Arrested For Raping, Impregnating Minor

One 85-year-old priest was arrested in Assam’s Lakhimpur district for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

According to reports, the incident came to light after it was found that the minor girl had become pregnant.

Her parents then filed a police complaint and the priest was arrested.

The accused priest identified as one Bhola Baba, allegedly raped the victim on multiple occasions.

It is learned that the priest was known to the family and was used to make the victim girl for some chores at the temple and then raped her.

The accused also allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.