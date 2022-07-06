DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To SpiceJet Over Safety Issues

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to India’s low-cost airlines SpiceJet over its failure to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service.

DGCA said, “Spicejet Ltd. has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.”

This comes after two SpiceJet flights had to make priority landings after taking off in the same day having developed some technical snag.

It may be noted that there have been seven such incidents including the two instances of Tuesday in the last 17 days on SpiceJet flights.

The aviation regulatory body’s notice read, “The reported incidents on aircraft operated by Spicejet Ltd. from April 1, 2022, till date have been reviewed and it has been observed that on a number of occasions, the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins.”

Meanwhile, the Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday expressed concerns over recent incidents related to SpiceJet and said, “Passenger safety is paramount. Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected.”