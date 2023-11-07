Assam: 900 Grams Of Suspected Heroin Seized By Cachar Police

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday commended the state police force for their efforts against the drug menace after a huge consignment of suspected heroin was intercepted by Cachar Police.
The Assam CM took to social media to inform of the continued efforts of Assam Police to counter the issue of drugs destroying the youth. He said that Cachar Police managed to seize a huge consignment, weighing around 900 grams of suspected heroin in a drive.
According to CM Sarma, an operation based on secret inputs was carried out by Cachar Police during which a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted.
Upon closely searching the vehicle, the team of police personnel came across the narcotic substance, initially thought to be heroin. The substance was seized and weighed by the officials and it came to be around 900 grams.
Officials informed that they seized 60 soap cases containing the suspected heroin which was found concealed in secret chambers inside the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for interrogation, officials said, adding that the vehicle has been seized along with the contraband substances.
Furthermore, the seized contraband items were sent for testing to establish the nature of the drugs.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Based on secret inputs, @cacharpolice conducted an operation & intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and recovered 900 gram of suspected heroin contained in 60 soap cases from secret chambers of the vehicle. Good job @assampolice!"