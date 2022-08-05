Assam: 99 Non-Gazetted Officials Presented Lok Sewa Award

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the Lok Sewa Award to a total of 99 non-gazetted officials of the state government for their sincere and dedicated work culture.

The awards were presented at a program organised in the Dispur Playground in Guwahati on Friday.

The function was organised to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Assam, Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi on his 72nd death anniversary.

The awards were conferred on 10 state level officers and 99 district-level officers. All the officials were awarded with a reward of Rs 25,000 and an extension of one year of their services.