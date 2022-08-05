Assam: Husband-Wife Dead After Being Hit by Train in Khetri

In a tragic incident, a husband-wife duo has been killed after being hit by a speeding train at Khetri in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday.

According to reports, the duo was hit by the Kolong-Kopili Express at Khetri’s Ulubam. The train that was heading towards western Assam.

The deceased duo has been identified as Rajwi Paharia and Chandrama Devi. They were residents of Khetri’s Senabor.

Earlier in July, as many as three persons of the same family were killed on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling on was hit by a train in Nagaon’s Puranigudam.