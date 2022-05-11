Assam: AAJU Confers Prestigious Awards to Five Journalists

The All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) has conferred four prestigious awards to five noted journalists of the state.

AAJU conferred the prestigious Radhika Mohan Bhagawati award to noted journalist Prashanta Jyoti Baruah, Prafulla Chandra Baruah award to Wasbir Hussain, Hari Barman award to Pranjal Sen Deka and Manik Deuri award to Joint Editor of Pratidin Time Sonit Kumar Bhuyan and Gautam Sarmah.

The award has been conferred upon by the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary while noted journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap and state cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika have graced the occasion as special guests.

The award consists of a Gamosa, Angabastra, Xorai, citation and cash of Rs. 10,000.

The cash of Rs. 10,000 has been handed over to AAJU trust by Sonit Kumar Bhuyan and Pranjal Sen Deka.