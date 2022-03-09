Assam: AAP Opens Account in Municipality Election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sets a new beginning in Assam too as it won two seats in the Municipal Board elections of which the counting for polls is underway.

While Dhiraj Kumar Singh won from Ward No 11 in Tinsukia, Udita Das won from Ward No 14 © in Lakhimpur.

Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated both the candidates. “Congratulations and best wishes to the winners. Beginning of honest and clean politics in Assam too,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Dhiraj Kumar Sing won by 183 votes. He defeated Hemant Sharma a political bigwig and Former Vice Chairman of Tinsukia Municipal Board and 4-time Ward Commissioner.

On the other hand, Udita Das also won with a huge margin of votes.

A total of 977 wards from 80 municipal boards went to the polls on March 6. The State Election Commission has declared 57 candidates uncontested winners.

A total of 2,532 candidates are in the fray for the posts. The ruling BJP has taken a big lead over the opposition parties.

The BJP has taken a lead in 74 municipal boards while the Asom Gana Parishad is leading in two, Congress in one and others in two.

