Ukraine Crisis: 10 Dead in Russian Military Attack in Severodonestk

At least 10 people have died in a Russian military attack in Ukraine's Severodonestk city on Tuesday.

The Russian military "opened fire" on residential homes and other buildings in the town without immediately specifying whether it was an artillery attack.

Several major cities in Ukraine have been destroyed due to persistent shelling as Moscow escalated its military aggression.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to meet this week in Turkey after talks held earlier failed to bring an end to the conflict.

Russia warned the West on Wednesday that it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas.

The number of people fleeing the war flooding across Ukraine’s borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes has passed 2 million.

