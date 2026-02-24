Assam: AASAA Protest Over Land Pattas Delay In Dhekiajuli

Tensions flared in Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district on Tuesday after members of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) staged a protest against MLA and Assam minister Ashok Singhal, accusing him of failing to address long-pending demands for land pattas and proper land documentation for indigenous residents in the northern belt of the area.

According to sources, the demonstration was led by the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam. At around 11:45 AM, protestors gathered on National Highway 15 in the heart of Dhekiajuli town and burned an effigy of the minister as a mark of dissent. The protest briefly drew the attention of commuters and residents as members raised slogans condemning what they described as government inaction.

Sources said, chanting slogans such as “Down with Ashok Singhal,” “Stop the oppression,” and “End the bullying,” the protestors alleged that, despite repeated appeals, no concrete steps have been taken to provide land pattas to indigenous families who have been residing in the region for generations.

According to the organisation, the absence of legal land documents has left many families in a state of uncertainty, affecting their social and economic security. They claimed that the issue has remained unresolved for years and that assurances from authorities have not translated into action on the ground.

The protest programme was conducted under the leadership of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam president Chikdar Kishan and secretary Dinesh. along with several other office bearers and members.

Speaking during the protest, union leaders warned that if their demands are not addressed at the earliest, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days. They urged the government to initiate immediate measures to regularise land holdings and issue pattas to eligible indigenous families.