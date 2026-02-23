Assam: Dhakuakhana Congress Protests Against Bhupen Borah At Rajiv Bhavan

A massive protest erupted at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam's Dhakuakhana on Monday as leaders and workers of the Dhakuakhana Block Congress staged a strong demonstration against former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, accusing him of betraying the party ahead of crucial elections.

According to sources, the protest organised at the Congress office premises was led by Block Congress President Pranjal Chutia. A large number of party leaders, Mahila Congress and Youth Congress members, and grassroots workers gathered to voice their anger, alleging that Bhupen Borah had weakened the organisation from within and aligned himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a critical juncture.

Raising slogans against APCC president Borah and expressing solidarity with the current state leadership, the demonstrators burnt photographs, banners and hoardings of the former APCC chief Bhupen Borah displayed inside the party office. An effigy of Borah was also set ablaze as tempers ran high.

Several speakers at the protest alleged that Borah had functioned in a manner that benefited the BJP while remaining within the Congress fold. They claimed his actions during the recent panchayat elections and the Lok Sabha polls had adversely affected the party’s prospects in multiple constituencies.

According to sources, Block President Pranjal Chutia said the party’s grassroots workers felt “betrayed” and “misled,” accusing Borah of pursuing personal political interests at the cost of organisational unity. He asserted that the Congress in Dhakuakhana would rebuild itself and strengthen its base without internal discord.

District Congress leaders Keshan Chetia, Tarun Chetia, Lalit Kumar Das, and Block Secretary Sarat Pati were present during the protest, along with several senior leaders and party functionaries. The leaders alleged that internal decisions, including the distribution of party tickets in previous elections, had caused serious damage to the party’s electoral performance.

As per the sources, claimed that Borah had remained inactive during the last Lok Sabha elections and had failed to effectively counter the BJP’s campaign. They also accused him of disrupting local party units. Despite the charged atmosphere, the protest concluded peacefully within the party premises. The Dhakuakhana Block Congress leadership maintained that the demonstration was aimed at sending a clear message about accountability and organisational discipline.